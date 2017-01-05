DRAP restrained from taking action against pharma firms

The Sindh High Court restrained the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) on Wednesday from taking any coercive action against pharmaceutical companies till the next date of hearing while hearing a petition filed in connection with the fixing of the maximum retail price of medicines.

Pharmaceutical companies have filed against an SHC single bench order that disposed of their lawsuits and applications on the fixing of the maximum retail price under the Drug Policy 2015 holding that the policy would apply to all hardship cases pending before issuance of the notification.

The counsel for pharmaceutical companies argued that Drug Pricing Policy 2015 was not retrospective and would not apply to the applications filed before its enactment on March 5, 2015.

He submitted that the SHC judge had erred by disposing of suits while giving retrospective effect to the Drug Pricing Policy 2015.

He submitted that drug prices were voluntarily increased by the companies in December 2015 after the year 2001 and the issue was still pending before courts.

He submitted that since the cases of hardship, which were required to be decided within nine months, had not been decided by the authority therefore the increase in the prices was necessitated.

He submitted that the regulatory authority intended to take action against the companies and requested the court to restrain the respondents from taking coercive action against the appellants.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi after hearing the appeals issued notices to deputy attorney general and others seeking their comments on January 19. The court in meantime restrained the authority from taking any coercive or punitive action against the appellants till next date of hearing.

The SHC had observed on December 19 that the policy was not alien to the system of either the Drug Act 1976 or 2012 as maximum retail prices of different drugs were being set through notifications but none of the companies had objected as they were beneficial and issued in pursuance of the Act.

The court observed that federal government had already conceded and surrendered to the jurisdiction of the appellate forum and all those persons aggrieved of the decision of DPC may approach the appellate board within the timeframe.

The court observed that reasonable restrictions were protected under the Constitution as it often happened that the cartels are formed to manipulate the situation of these essential commodities and hence always subjected to reasonable restrictions.

The court noted that as far as the orphan drugs and IV infusions are concerned no coercive action be taken until decision by the economic coordination committee of the cabinet and federal government takes place where after the parties including the plaintiffs and DPC may act accordingly.

The court observed that all hardship cases which were either dismissed or deferred on account of either non-availability of documents or shortfall of documents shall be heard and decided after notices to the respective companies with specific instruction in relation to particular documents with a specific instruction in relation to a particular document required by the DPC.

The court noted that for pending hardship cases the maximum increase that could be considered was eight percent per annum on the existing approved maximum retail price which for the present controversy be considered as maximum retail price in terms of last notification issued on November 27, 2013. While all hardship cases filed subsequent to the issuance of the drug policy notification shall be dealt under the drug policy.

