IGP Khowaja stresses on improving police-public relations

Reviewing the security situation of Karachi on Wednesday, Sindh’s police chief stressed upon law enforcers to improve their relations with the public.

AD Khowaja directed district senior superintendents of police to allocate one hour from their duty timings every day to meet the people and make efforts to resolve their problems at the earliest.

The provincial inspector general of police stressed the need to improve citizens’ liaison with the police to start community-level policing. Chairing the meeting at the Central Police Office in the metropolitan city, he also ordered taking appropriate measures to check street crimes as well as other criminal activities.

Khowaja directed deputy inspectors general to intensify the ongoing operation against crimes at all levels. He urged law enforcers to increase police picketing and snap checking in the areas of the city known to be affected with a higher number of criminal activities. He demanded daily performance reports as well as updating and sharing of criminal data on the WhatsApp mobile application. He also urged that the crime-hit areas should be closely monitored by the respective police stations, besides strengthening the process of monitoring and advance intelligence collection.

