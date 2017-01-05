Sindh govt forms census coordination committees

Divisional, district, taluka bodies will coordinate with federal authorities

The Sindh government formed separate committees at the divisional, district, and taluka level in the province on Wednesday to coordinate with the federal authorities in connection with the upcoming 6th population and housing census starting from March this year.

The chief secretary issued notifications for the formation of these committees with following main terms of reference: The committees will review the progress of census activities and initiate appropriate action in their respective areas.

They will maintain liaison in census activities with the provincial government. They will make recommendations for improving the quality of the census data. They will supervise training of trainers and training of field staff, distribution and retrieval of census documents.

They will ensure complete coverage of population in their area of jurisdiction. They will monitor and control under or over enumeration. They will ensure the timely completion of the census in their respective divisions.

The committees will ensure the coverage of homeless and mobile population on the last day of enumeration and preparation of a summary result by the enumerators.

Divisional committees

Each committee at the divisional level will be headed by a divisional commissioner to act as a divisional census coordinator being chairman of the committee. Other members of the committee will include the DIG of the respective range, an officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel/Colonel of the Pakistan Army, all deputy commissioners of the respective divisions, the director of local government department, the directors of the school education department, a representative of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, an assistant census commissioners/statistical officer, and a co-opted female of the government, a private organisation or an NGO.

District committees

The committees at the district level will be called “administrative district coordination committees”.

Each committee will be headed by the deputy commissioner of the respective district who will also act as district census coordinator being the chairman of the committee. Other members will include the SSP of the respective district, an officer of the rank of a major of the Pakistan Army, all census district officers including cantonment executive officers, district school education officers, representative of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, an assistant census commissioner/statistical officer, and a co-opted female of the government, a private organisation or an NGO.

Taluka committees

The committees formed at the taluka level will be called “taluka level census coordination and vigilance teams”.

Each committee will be headed by an assistant commissioner/census district officer. Its other members will be a captain/lieutenant of the Pakistan Army, a taluka police officer, a taluka education officer, a representative of the Pakistan Board of Statistics, an assistant census commissioner/statistical officer, and a co-opted female of the government, a private organisation or an NGO.

