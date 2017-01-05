Briefs

Zong partners with Huawei, Q-Mobile

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Zong has entered into a partnership with smartphone brands, Huawei and Q-Mobile, for the provision of internet services to telecom customers, a statement said on Wednesday. Under the partnership, all 4G smartphones of Huawei and Q-Mobile will have Zong 4G SIMs with 12GB internet data. This partnership has been undertaken to promote and build a 4G ecosystem in the country by enabling users to experience Zong's fastest 4G speeds, it added. In this regard, the MoUs were signed between CEOs of two device companies and Zong CEO Liu Dianfeng.

PSO depot functioning normally

News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has said that its depot in Quetta is functioning normally and it has sufficient stock of POL products available to meet the demand, a statement said on Wednesday. This was stated in reference to reports in the media regarding petrol shortage in Quetta and adjoining areas due to the Oil Tankers Association’s strike, it added. The strike has ended and PSO is ensuring a seamless supply of fuel to all its outlets across Balochistan, it added.

Gwadar investors to get tax amnesty

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government, in a bid to attract investors from across the country, has devised an amnesty scheme and sent a summary to the federal government in this regard. Talking to a private news channel, GM finance of the Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA), Waqas A Lasi said that at least 30 to 40 companies have opted to set up industries inside Gwadar owing to this decision of the Baluchistan government.

Inbox signs PTCL as Viptela customer

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Inbox Business Technologies and Viptela, the Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) company, announced a partnership to deploy software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) infrastructures for businesses and service providers in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday. Inbox, the leading provider of digital services in Pakistan, has signed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) as its first Viptela customer in the country.

