SHANGHAI: China´s primary money rates fell on Wednesday as seasonal factors faded after the holiday, but offshore borrowing cost largely rose amid a shrinking yuan pool in Hong Kong and a reduction in capital outflows from mainland.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2895 percent as of midday, more than 30 basis points lower than the previous week´s closing average rate.

Pressure on money rate from year-end holiday factors have faded and liquidity situations were balanced, even with a slight loosening bias on Wednesday, traders said. But they don´t expect such conditions to last as the Chinese New Year is approaching.

"The market has little stress now, but I am not quite optimistic about liquidity conditions in the next few weeks," said a trader at a Chinese bank." The peak season for cash demand is coming.

"Institutions will raise provisions as early as next week to meet cash demand from households and companies, who will shore up their own positions ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, which starts in late January.

Traders said the central bank had adopted a tight liquidity stance since the second half of 2016 to curb asset price bubbles and to reducing leverage in the banking system. The central bank now uses open market operations to flexibly manage short-term funds in the system.

The People´s Bank of China drained a net 295 billion yuan ($42.42 billion) from the money market through open market operations so far this week. The cash drain followed a net 245 billion yuan drain last week. However, the liquidity situation in Hong Kong tightened this week with the overnight yuan borrowing rate climbing on Tuesday to its highest level in more than three months.

