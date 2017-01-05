Sydney

Copper was driven lower on Wednesday after the U.S. dollar hit a 14-year high overnight against a basket of six major currencies. The greenback rose after U.S. manufacturing activity grew by more than expected in November, making dollar-denominated assets such as copper more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"We´re seeing a reaction to what´s happening with the dollar, which is turning people away from copper at the moment," said a commodities trader in Sydney.

He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading 0.8-percent lower at 5,457 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after finishing Tuesday down 0.6 percent.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 2.6 percent to 44,840 yuan ($6,447) a tonne.

