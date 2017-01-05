Karachi

Lint trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates increased by Rs50/maund, dealers said.

The spot rates increased by Rs50 to Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs54 to Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs6,435/maund and Rs6,897/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said the trade resumed from Sindh after a few days, while fog is still disturbing transportation in Punjab.

“Trading in the market will improve in the coming days,” he said.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales in between Rs5,525/maund to Rs6,600/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Sanghar, Mirpur Mathelo, Daharki and Ghotki in Sindh and from Burewala, Haroonabad, Basti Malook and Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab.

