Singapore

Oil edged higher on Wednesday, with top exporter Saudi Arabia expected to raise prices for its crude as part of planned supply cuts, although a strong dollar and moderate economic growth prospects restricted gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $52.66 per barrel at 0324 GMT, up 33 cents, or 0.6 percent, from the last settlement.

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $55.81 a barrel. The gains were due to an expected tightening of physical oil supplies, as major producers like the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plan to cut crude output from this month in an effort to end a fuel glut that has dogged markets since 2014.

Reflecting a tightening market, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise the official selling price (OSP) for all its crude grades to Asia in February. OSPs are a key indicator in determining the prices for crude futures like Brent or WTI.

