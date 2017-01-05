Bengaluru

Gold was little changed on Wednesday, after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, with the U.S. dollar hovering near a 14-year peak against a basket of major currencies.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,159.05 an ounce by 0311 GMT. Bullion prices rose on Tuesday as high as $1,163.52, the highest since Dec. 14. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,160.10 per ounce.

"The market sentiment is too cautious there are political events that are ongoing, we expect the group appetite to remain cautious at least for the time being," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 103.35 after climbing to 103.82 the previous day, its strongest since December 2002.

