Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar moved back towards a 14-year peak on Wednesday as U.S. debt yields resumed climbing, giving a lift against the safe-haven yen amid strong investor appetite for riskier assets.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.1 percent at 103.30.The index climbed to a 14-year high of 103.82 the previous day in reaction to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) numbers, which showed U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December.

Late on Tuesday, profit-taking on the dollar in the wake of a pullback in U.S. yields had taken the index towards 103.00.The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0394 after briefly recovering to $1.0423. It hit a 14-year trough of $1.0340 overnight. Against the Japanese yen, the greenback was up 0.2 percent at 111.970 after slipping to 117.540. The U.S. currency surged overnight to a near three-week peak of 118.605 yen.

The yen, which usually benefits in times of risk aversion, struggled for traction as the region´s risk assets gained.

The Nikkei added more than 2 percent in the first trading day of the year.

U.S. Treasury yields had tempered the dollar´s overnight rally by making an about-turn following their initial spike in response to the upbeat ISM data.

0



0







Dollar surges was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176768-Dollar-surges/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar surges" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176768-Dollar-surges.