SYDNEY: Soybean prices fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their lowest in eight days, dragged down by expectations of ample supply in South America.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.1 percent to $9.94 a bushel, near the session low of $9.93 a bushel, which was the weakest since Dec. 27. Soybeans closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

The most active corn futures rose 0.14 percent to $3.55-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session when prices hit their strongest since Dec. 16 at $3.58-1/2 a bushel.

The most active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.07 a bushel, having closed down 0.37 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans are under pressure as analysts grow more confident of crop prospects in South America and particularly Brazil, projected as the world´s No. 2 soybean producer after the United States.

Condition ratings for winter wheat declined in parts of the U.S. Plains in December, especially Oklahoma, which endured a cold and dry month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

