Stocks on Wednesday witnessed a slight correction as the benchmark index, after crossing the 49,000 mark, settled 0.25 percent down on profit-taking, dealers said.

“Equities snapped a seven day positive streak to close lower after a pit-stop above 49,000 where profit taking in the index names kicked,” said Faisal Bilwani, analyst at Elixir Securities.

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 0.25 percent 122.56 points to close at 48,704.99 points.

KSE 30-share Index shed 0.28 percent or 73.26 points to end at 26,551.34 points. As many as 423 shares were active; of which 176 rose, 227 fell and 20 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 403.805 million as compared to 501.264 million shares a day earlier.

Analysts said sharp swings tested nerves with cements, oils, financials and fertilisers all seeing volatile trading as institutional flows along with retail churning kept interest in the wider market alive.

Court hearing on Prime Minister's family cases kept investor attention diverted for most of the first half with news continuing to guide direction in absence of any major trigger. Small caps led the volumes, while sideboards stepped up to keep downside limited as most of the index names ended the day lower on profit booking.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid pressure in oil stocks after US crude prices sharply fell near to $52/barrel.

“Textile stocks outperformed others on upbeat cotton output data for the season,” Mehanti said.

“Midsession interest in banking and pharmaceuticals shares supported the index to close above days low.”

Analysts expect volatile trading and wider market to take a breather despite strong domestic liquidity.

Daily court hearings on Panama allegations will keep politics in the limelight.

However, proceedings are expected to remain no more than a distraction.

Companies, posting highest gains, include Ghandhara Industries, up Rs38.14 to close at Rs800.96/share and Atlas Battery, up Rs15.17 to close at Rs835.33/share.

Companies, posting major losses, include Rafhan Maize, down Rs340 to end at Rs8,250/share and Pak Tobacco, down Rs61.55 to end at Rs1,371.82/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost Steels Limited with a turnover of 32.934 million shares.

The scrip shed 36 paisas to close at Rs12.93/share. Aisha Steel Mill was second with a turnover of 23.941 million shares. It gained 46 paisas to end at Rs17.04/share.

Fauji Cement was third with a turnover of 15.38 million shares. It shed 61 paisas to finish at Rs47.58/share.

