KARACHI: Pakistan's petroleum products sales during the first half of the current fiscal year clocked in at 13 million tons, showing a surge of 18.2 percent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, provisional numbers suggest.

POL sales for the month of December 2016 clocked in at two million tons, reflecting a growth of 23 percent YoY. On a sequential basis, POL products sale increased 1.8 percent MoM. White oil sales continued to perform well with motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD) posting robust growth of 16.7 percent YoY and 23.7 percent YoY, respectively.

“Both motor spirit and high-speed diesel performed well given increasing industrial activity with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), providing major stimulus,” Faizan Ahmed at JS Global said.

During December 2016, furnace oil (FO) sales also rebounded with YoY increase of 30.4 percent and MoM surge of 35.5 percent, mainly due to increased reliance on FO-based power generation during the ongoing winter season.

Hascol Petroleum remained the outperformer during the month, as it posted a staggering increase of 67.2 percent YoY in volumes. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Shell Pakistan followed with the increase in volumes of 25.8 percent YoY and 14.5 percent YoY, respectively.

