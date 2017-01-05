KARACHI: Government amnesty announced for the real estate sector’s undocumented transactions has so far whitened at least Rs2.7 billion worth of property investments, while the exercise earned the tax authorities Rs82 million during the past one month, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the amount was declared between December 7 and 30 in altogether 3,600 property transactions. The parliament, on November 30, approved an amnesty for real estate sector under which a person would not be asked about the source of investment in a property purchase after certain tax payment.

The immunity, under the scheme, is for the difference in property values between the valuation tables of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and provincial authorities. Three percent tax is to be slapped.

The sources said Rs2.7 billion was actually the difference between the values of the FBR and provincial authorities. The FBR collected Rs82 million on such transactions. Tax experts said real estate sector is a safe haven for the ill-gotten investment because of the charm of a wide disparity between the values determined by the tax authorities (both federal and provincial) for levying taxes and the actual market rates. A tax consultant said a huge seven trillion rupees, almost a quarter of the country’s GDP, have been invested in the real estate sector.

Meanwhile, the FBR recorded a phenomenal 94 percent growth in the withholding tax collection on property transactions by seller and purchaser during the first half of the current fiscal year. The withholding tax collection rose to Rs6.2 billion during the July-December period as compared to Rs3.2 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In the first half, the total number of property transactions was registered at 100,610 as compared to 91,174 a year ago. The FBR collects withholding tax under Section 236 C of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from seller and under Section 236K from purchaser.

FBR officials attributed the substantial revenue growth to increase in withholding tax rates in the budget 2016/17. The withholding tax rates on sale and purchase of immovable properties were increased 100 percent through Finance Act 2016. Under the new tax rates, a seller (return filer) is liable to pay one percent on the gross amount of transaction and two percent in case of non-filer. Earlier, these rates were 0.5 percent and one percent.

Similarly, for purchasers, the withholding tax rates were increased to two percent in case of filer and four percent in case of non-filers from the previous rates of one percent and two percent, respectively.

0



0







Amnesty whitens Rs2.7bln property investment, fetches Rs82mln in taxes was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176755-Amnesty-whitens-Rs27bln-property-investment-fetches-Rs82mln-in-taxes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Amnesty whitens Rs2.7bln property investment, fetches Rs82mln in taxes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176755-Amnesty-whitens-Rs27bln-property-investment-fetches-Rs82mln-in-taxes.