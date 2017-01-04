MINGORA: A jirga of lawmakers, councillors, traders and journalists on Tuesday asked the provincial government to hold a referendum for creating a new district in Swat.

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), also Member Provincial Assembly, Fazal Hakeem presided over the jirga.Awami National Party, Pakistan People's Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leaders and journalists demanded the government to hold a referendum to decide whether to create a new district by dividing Swat into two districts or not.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Ishaq Zahid, President of Swat Traders Federation Abdul Rahim and councillors opposed the idea of creating a new district and termed the move as a conspiracy to divide the people of Swat.

They said that Swat was relatively a smaller district than Peshawar and Mardan districts and there was no need to divide it into two. “People with ulterior motives are trying to make an issue out of this non-issue,” said Abdul Rahim. They said that the people would demand the division status for Swat and making the Malakand division a province if Swat was divided into two districts.

