ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan is aware of the media reports regarding kidnapping of Pakistanis on a Turkish vessel for ransom, the Foreign Office spokesman said on Tuesday. The spokesman in a statement said the diplomatic missions of Pakistan in Ankara and Istanbul had taken necessary measures to apprise the Turkish authorities, who were extending cooperation. “We are in touch with concerned quarters in Pakistan to gather further details in the matter with the view to address the issue,” he said.

