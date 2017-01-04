Punjab CM says law of ban on loudspeaker,

hate literature should be strictly implemented

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that effective steps have been taken under the National Action Plan for eradicating terrorism and extremism and laws have been made stringent after necessary amendments for eradicating sectarianism, terrorism and extremism.

The chief minister presided over a meeting here on Tuesday which reviewed in detail the overall law and order and the steps being taken with regard to implementation on the National Action Plan in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab government had not only taken solid steps for improvement of law and order but modern technology was also being used.

He said that the law of ban on loudspeakers and literature containing religious hatred should be strictly implemented. He said that steps being taken under the National Action Plan had resulted in a considerable decrease in incidents of terrorism. He said that complete eradication of terrorists and their facilitators was the mission of the government. He said that subjects on the topic of promotion of peace, brotherhood and accommodation had been included in educational curriculum.

He said that protection of life and property of the people was the top priority of the government; therefore, police should perform its duties efficiently for crushing criminal elements and special attention be paid to patrolling for checking street crimes.

He said the Punjab government had constituted the Dolphin Force for checking street crimes and Punjab was the first province where counter-terrorism force had also been set up for eradicating terrorism.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the counter-terrorism force was taking effective measures for eradication of terrorists and their facilitators. He said that brave officials of this force foiled terrorist plans.

He said that Punjab Safe City Project had been launched in Lahore while this project would also be started in other six big cities of the province during the current year. Secretary home and Inspector General Police, Punjab, gave briefings in connection with law and order and implementation of the National Action Plan. Provincial ministers Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Jahangir Khanzada, Special Assistant Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, chief secretary and the officials concerned attended the meeting.

