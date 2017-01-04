Theresa May defends BISP aid to Pakistan

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May strongly defended British taxpayer-funded cash handouts under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to the people in Pakistan after a senior Tory MP called for a review of the programme which he compared with "exporting the dole".

After a sensational article was published in a leading English daily, Downing Street said the scheme was helping the poorest families in Pakistan and was an efficient and effective way to make sure they had the support they need and that it was not a corrupt scheme.

Britain’s Department for International Development (DfID) helps fund the BISP which offers cash amounting to just over £10 a month to some of the poorest families in a country where 60 million people live on less than £1 a day. The scheme had started during the government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and has continued under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government.

A spokeswoman for PM Theresa May told a Westminster briefing that there were "robust" systems in place to protect against corruption and fraud. "These are cash transfers that are focused on making sure that aid is targeted at those who need it, when they need it. The effectiveness of such transfer schemes has been recognised by the Public Accounts Committee and the National Audit Office who have spoken about the clear, immediate benefits of this system.

"In the last four years, cash transfers supported by UK aid have helped almost nine million of the world’s poorest people to buy food, medicine and clean water. There are robust systems in place to make sure that they are not being exploited for fraud and corruption.

“We think it is a respected system for getting aid to those that need it most. We would only pursue such an option where we were clear that results had already been achieved and verified. So, for example in the case of Pakistan, the programme there, we are providing a small contribution to a much bigger programme run by the government of Pakistan, where there are already proven results. There are robust systems in place to protect our aid investments. One of the things that is being introduced at the moment is making sure there are more biometric payment systems to make it one of the most secure programmes in the world.” Tory MP Nigel Evans, a former Commons deputy speaker and member of the International Development Select Committee, warned that cash transfers were "clearly open to fraud".

Those associated with this scheme are of the view that the cash handouts to some of the poorest people cut out any middlemen, reducing the risk of fraud and minimising the cost of the programme, which is helping around 5.2 million families overall.

Evans called on International Development Secretary Priti Patel to urgently examine the use of cash transfers. He said: "Normally this sort of aid is only given in a crisis or emergency when it is the only way to give help. It only should be a temporary measure, but it seems like we're exporting the dole to Pakistan, which is clearly not a clever idea.”

Ukip spokeswoman on international development Lisa Duffy said: "Surely common sense tells us that giving cash handouts in a country that has its own nuclear weapons and space programmes is simply wrong. Our own UK taxpayers are facing more and more cuts on a daily basis whilst we are providing benefits to the citizens of Pakistan.”

