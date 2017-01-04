ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should be the opposition leader being the head of the party.

“Democracy will further flourish and strengthen with the entry of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari into parliament, which is the supreme institution and representing the people is an honour,” he said while talking to media persons at his chamber in parliament.

The opposition leader said the coming of the national leadership in the current political atmosphere is an important decision. To a question regarding revelation made by seasoned politician Javed Hashmi on ‘judicial martial law’ during the dharna days of year 2014, Khursheed Shah said Javed Hashmi opted to stay silent since long and he should have revealed these things while submitting his resignation.

To another question, the opposition leader said it was a misconception that Bilawal will be powerless in the presence of Asif Ali Zardari. “Bilawal is the chairman of the PPP and he has all the powers of a chairman,” he added.

He said the PPP is aiming to launch a public campaign against the government from this month. Khursheed Shah said he is hoping that the Supreme Court will decide the case of PanamaLeaks soon. “The Supreme Court has now to decide whether the curse of corruption be ended or not,” he added.

On the possibility of an alliance with the PTI, the opposition leader said there is no solo flight in politics and if the PTI opted to come with other opposition parties, then it will give strength to opposition. “But if Imran Khan continued to take solo flights, then we will take other opposition parties under one umbrella for joint struggle,” he added.

He said if the Supreme Court thinks that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was doing something wrong, then it could take suo moto notice. Presenting himself for accountability, Khursheed Shah said he is appealing to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that if there was any file or case against him, then it should be brought before the public. “I have only one face, not double. Don’t hurl threats to me as I am not afraid of threats,” he said.

The opposition leader said the PPP is still committed to the Charter of Democracy but the Nawaz Sharif government always stabbed in the back of CoD. “We are starting public rallies from this month and in these rallies we will bring the four-year wrongs of the government before the people,” he added.

