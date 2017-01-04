2017: The year for privatisation of five entities, including PSM

ISLAMABAD: The government plans to revive the stalled privatisation plan during the ongoing calendar year 2017 as the Privatisation Commission has floated its idea to go ahead with selling of five major entities including Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) by June 2017.

The other entities included SME Bank, Industrial Development Bank, Kot Adu Power Company and divestment of Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

The Privatisation Commission (PC) has also included Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) into the privatisation list with unknown deadline. All other entities were listed into the priority list of the PC with definite deadline.

A close aide of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday night said that the Finance Minister had chaired a meeting to review quarterly progress of Privatisation Commission in which update was shared related to ongoing activities but nothing substantial was decided by the minister.

However, according to official plan prepared by the Privatisation Commission (PC), they wanted to privatise PSM by June 2017 as the transaction structure of PSM was being finalised after approval of PC Board and Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP). The Expression of Interest from international parties will be floated.

On TIP, the PC shared its update and told the meeting that the PC Board in its meeting held on July 11, 2016 approved to initiate the privatisation of TIP, subject to provision of TIP accounts till June 2015. However, the same are still awaited and the privatisation process is yet to be initiated for this reason. The deadline for accomplishing this transaction is still unknown.

The PC wants to complete transaction of KAPCO (Kot Adu Power Company Limited) by September 2017 as the PC plans to publish advertisement inviting expression of interest from financial advisors from January 2017. The PC intends to complete this transaction by the next financial year 2017-18.

The PC plans to privatise Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCI) by end March 2017 as the CCOP in its meeting held on May 7, 2016 approved disvestment of GoPs shares in MPCI either through joint venture (JV) through Fauji Fertilizer and OGDCL or stock market.

The PC intends to privatise SME Bank by end March 2017 as the financial advisors are working on the draft transaction structure which shall be submitted to the PC Board. The PC plans to publish advertisement inviting expression of interest from prospective investors and now the plan is underway to complete this transaction during the ongoing fiscal year.

However, according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry after the meeting stating that Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics & Privatisation, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting here on Tuesday at the Finance Ministry to review matters related to Privatisation.

Chairman Privatisation Commission Mohammad Zubair briefed the Minister on the privatisation programme approved by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP). He briefed the Minister on the status of the ongoing privatisation transactions and post-privatisation matters. He also briefed the Minister on the performance of the Privatisation Commission for the six-month period ended 31st December 2016.

Finance Minister emphasised that the Privatisation Commission should undertake all necessary efforts to complete the ongoing transactions in a timely manner in accordance with processes defined in the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000. He urged the Privatisation Commission to ensure that privatisation transactions are conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner. He said that the privatisation program is a major component of the present government’s home-grown structural reforms agenda.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Privatisation Commission.

0



0







2017: The year for privatisation of five entities, including PSM was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176694-2017-The-year-for-privatisation-of-five-entities-including-PSM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "2017: The year for privatisation of five entities, including PSM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176694-2017-The-year-for-privatisation-of-five-entities-including-PSM.