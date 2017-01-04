Imran says ‘evidence’ submitted, Talal terms documents unverified

Panama Papers case

SC to hear PanamaLeaks case today as Sharif family changes lawyers; Imran vows to prove allegations; says Maryam real owner of London flats; Trump’s call, changing of lawyers won’t save PM; PML-N leader says Imran trying to influence case hearing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his children have changed their legal team in the PanamaLeaks case, being taken up today (Wednesday) by a larger bench of the Supreme Court.

A new five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, the senior-most judge, will resume fresh hearing in the petitions filed by the PTI, JI and others, seeking probe into the PanamaLeaks case.

As the ruling PML-N has changed the strategy for defending the PanamaLeaks case in the country’s highest court by changing its legal team, the PTI also submitted some additional documents in the court aimed to substantiate its claim that Maryam Nawaz is the beneficiary of flats in London.

The 40-page documents include details of conversation between British Virgin Islands’ investigation department and Mosack Fonseca Company and emails of Minerva Community Services and Mosack.

Salman Aslam Butt, who was representing the prime minister, was replaced with former attorney general and senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan. Similarly, Hussain Nawaz, elder son of Premier Nawaz Sharif, who was represented earlier by advocate Muhammad Akram Sheikh, was replaced with Salman Akram Raja, senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

Likewise, Maryam Safdar, and Captain (retd) Safdar, who were earlier represented by Akram Sheikh and Salman Aslam Butt, were replaced by former governor Punjab Shahid Hamid, advocate, respectively.

In its additional documents, the PTI informed the court that on June 12, 2012, financial investigation agency British Virgin Islands asked Nescoll Limited and Nielsen Enterprises Limited about name and contact details and physical address of the ultimate beneficial owner, registered director and shareholder of the companies.

According to the documents, responding to the query of the agency, money laundering reporting officer of Mossack, Fonseca & Co (BVI) Limited Tortola, J Nizbeth Maduro wrote a letter to the agency saying that beneficial owner of the Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited is Maryam Safdar whose address is Saroor Palace, Bazoue al Eman St Ruwais, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The reporting officer also attached a copy of the passport of Maryam Safdar with the letter.

Nizbeth Maduro also said that directors of the company are Minerva Officer Limited and Corporate Officer Limited whose address is PO Box 218, 43/45 La Motte Street St. Helier JE48SD Jersey. However, she said that Mossack Fonseca & Co have no information of any company/ies connected to the associated company, adding that the company has a loan account with Deutsche Bank Geneva.

Besides, responding to another letter of Mossack Fonseca & Co, Michael Rossiter, a Trust Officer of Minerva Trust & Corporate Services Limited from Jersey, informed that Nielsen and Nescoll are owned by the same beneficial owner Maryam Safdar.

Michael further said in a letter that activities of each company is also the same, they both own a UK property each, Nescoll owns 17 Avenfield House, 118-127 Park Lane, London and Nielsen owns number 16 of the team address. Michael added that neither property is rented and only occupied by the owner and her family.

Meanwhile, Tariq Asad, advocate, who was also one of the petitioners, filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) in the Panama Leaks case.

He prayed that in case the apex court finally decides to constitute a commission to probe the money laundering and tax evasions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members, the investigation of other prominent persons, at least parliamentarians like Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen, Pervez Musharraf, Saifullah along with his family members, Rehman Malik, Benazir’s legal heirs and those others which the apex court deems fit, may also be conducted and whoever are found involved in the alleged corrupt practices may be dealt with in accordance with the law equally. He further prayed that the case of Mian Nawaz Sharif may be decided urgently on priority basis, but the investigation about others may be done later.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to prove the charges against the PM and his family in the Panama case and said the PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was the only and genuine beneficiary of luxury flats in a posh London neighbourhood, sharing with media ‘documentary evidence’ on the eve of hearing of the Panama case in the apex court.

He told a media conference here that when a question was raised in the wake of Panama Papers leaks over the prime minister and his children’s offshore assets, it was the responsibility of the NAB, FBR, FIA and SECP to look into it, but they did not. He also made it clear that producing evidence was the responsibility of the Sharif family and not of a political party.

Imran said that the trust deed as well as the letter of the Qatari prince had been proved as fraud and that the prime minister had told a lie to the nation in the National Assembly and then in the Supreme Court. He asserted that the Sharifs failed to prove the money trail of how the London flats were purchased. He said a case should be filed against the Qatari prince and he must be jailed.

Imran said he would prove five points through the documents and the trail of emails and asserted that Maryam was the beneficiary and the real owner of Nelson and Nescon companies. “There was no trust which Hussain Nawaz established as owner and of which Maryam was a trustee. In fact, she was the real owner at least from 2004,” he claimed.

The PTI chairman alleged that the letter from a Qatari prince claiming the London flats were purchased through the settlement of accounts between his family’s company and the Sharif family was a fraud. He questioned from where Maryam Nawaz got the money to purchase the Mayfair flats when she was her father’s beneficiary. He noted the value of those flats was Rs4 billion over a decade ago.

“PM Nawaz lied in the Supreme Court. The only thing that isn’t fake is Ishaq Dar’s document, which he submitted before the magistrate as an affidavit, conceding the money was transferred through money laundering,” Imran said.

Imran claimed the documents shared with the apex court and the media were a genuine evidence of PTI’s stance that the prime minister actually was behind the properties. “The Supreme Court now has a trail of documents to investigate the matter. This matter may now be decided in about two weeks,” he said in reply to a question.

The PTI chairman asserted that the phone call of the premier to US president-elect Donald Trump and change of lawyers will not save him.

“If Nawaz Sharif did not accept the documents as genuine, then he should take the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to court. The documents are public, available and undisputed,” he claimed.

Sabah adds: PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry slammed Imran Khan for trying to influence the PanamaLeaks case by presenting unverified documents in the court.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Talal Chaudhry said the documents presented by the PTI chairman were unverified questioning why they are taking trash to the court when it is asking for evidences. He described the Tuesday’s press conference by the PTI chief as an effort to influence today’s (Wednesday) hearing of the PanamaLeaks case.

