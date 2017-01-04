2nd phase of JI youth wing polls on Feb 12

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The second phase of polls to elect the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami would be held on February 12.Talking to reporters at the Al Markaz-e-Islami, the provincial chief of the JI Mushtaq Ahmad said that the JI would announce youth policy on March 5 while a grand convention would be held on April 15. The JI leader said that the youth of the country would play a key role in corruption-free Pakistan. Muhstaq Ahmad said that the polls were held in 437 union councils of 24 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to elect presidents and general secretaries of the youth wing.He added that the JI would provide dedicated and honest leadership to pull the country out of economic and social crises. He said that the new leadership would work against corruption.

Alleged terrorist arrested

Our correspondent

SWABI: The police arrested an alleged terrorist from Malikabad locality in Gadoon Amazai here on Tuesday.DPO Swabi Suhaib Ashraf told reporters that they had information about the presence of a terrorist, Idrees, in the area.The police raided the area and arrested him without any resistance.The police shifted the terrorist to an unknown place who was wanted to the Mardan division police in various terrorist activities.

Four killed in road accident

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Four persons were killed and 11 others injured in an accident on Motorway on Tuesday.Police officials said ambulances were rushed to the spot near the Kabul River on Motorway after reports that a Charsadda-bound van had overturned. The cops shifted the wounded persons to the Lady Reading Hospital.They added that four of the injured succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital. The dead were identified as Adil Saeed, Ikram, Liaqat Khan and Salim KhanEleven others were being treated at the hospital.

Al-Shifa Eye Trust holds free eye camp

Our correspondent

TIMERGARA: The Al-Shifa Eye Trust set up a free eye camp at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday.Around 2200 eye patients from Jandool and Maidan were examined by a five-member team of male and female doctors from Al-Shifa Eye Trust Islamabad at Samar Bagh here. A total of 900 patients were provided with spectacles and free of cost medicines while 170 chronic patients were referred to the Trust Hospital at Rawalpindi.President of the Al-Shifa Foundation of North America Tariq Zulfiqar along with Colonel Tariq Usman visited the camp. Talking to reporters on the occasion, Tariq Zulfiqar said that special team of the Al-Shifa Eye Trust had been sent to far-flung areas of the country to provide free treatment to patients and also raise awareness about eye diseases.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176685-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176685-Briefs.