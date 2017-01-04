PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has appointed Dr Nek Dad Afridi, a senior management specialist, as regular director of the hospital on Tuesday.The post of hospital director had been lying vacant for some time after resignation of Brig (r) Fazle Akbar.

The Board of Governors had advertised the position but couldn’t complete the selection process after some of the doctors including Dr Akbar Shah and Dr Faisal Shehzad, went to the court and got stay order against the process, arguing that the BoG had ignored them and was planning to consider retired people for the post.

Soon after the stay order was vacated on Tuesday, the BoG was quick to issue appointment order of Dr Nek Dad Afridi as hospital director so the doctors don’t get stay order which has become an easy job for majority of the doctors opposing certain government policies.

The BoG had shortlisted three senior doctors, including Dr Nek Dad Afridi, Dr Col (r) Hamid Saeedul Haq and Dr Khizer Hayat, for the position.Col Hamid Saeedul Haq is former hospital director of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Dr Khizer Hayat has served as medical superintendent of KTH.

Since Dr Nek Dad was on top of the list, the BoG issued his appointment order. He will work for a period of three years with six months’ probation period. He will resign from the civil service as per rules.

Dr Nek Dad Afridi is the Khyber Medical College (KMC) graduate of the 1986 session. He did masters in hospital management in 1999 from Nuffield, LEEDS University, United Kingdom.He has worked in the United Nations (UN), German International Cooperation (GIZ) and also as national coordinator PHC/TB/WHO in Islamabad.

Dr Nek Dad has also worked as coordinator LHWS programme in Fata from 1995 to 1998, DMS (admin) KTH from 2000 to 2002, medical director in RMI 2003-2005, director administration MTI-KTH from 2014 to 2015, director HR KTH 20015-2016, and resident medical officer KTH from 2016 till date.

