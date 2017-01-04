LANDIKOTAL: Authorities have arrested 95 Khugakhel tribespeople on charges of creating law and order situation at Torkham border, officials said on Tuesday.

Political Tehsildar Landikotal Irshad Mohmand said that they had issued notices to Khugakhel elders to resolve their dispute over a taxicab terminal through talks. He said they took action when dozens of Khugakhel tribespeople tried to take control of the venue by force from the contractor. He said 95 persons, including those who provoked the tribesmen, were arrested.

He said they would not release the arrested people till they did not assure the authorities to resolve the issue peacefully. He said the Pak-Afghan border was a sensitive area where they cannot afford any law and order near Torkham.

However, the official rejected the rumour that authorities want to take control of the taxicab terminal at Torkham. He said Torkham was a business hub where they should maintain peace and provide a good environment to traders. Meanwhile, Mufti Ejaz and other elders threatened that they would launch protests against the arrests if the tribesmen were not released.

