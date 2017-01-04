PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants gunned down a head constable of the Capital City Police in Wahid Garhi on Tuesday.Zarnosh Khan, posted at the Naguman police post, came under attack as soon as he came out of his house in Wahid Garhi early in the day. He was rushed to the hospital, but expired before he could be shifted there.

A search operation was carried out by the police in the area to arrest the killers but they managed to escape.The funeral prayers of the slain policeman were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir, SSP Operations Sajjad Khan, SSP Coordination Ijaz Khan and SSP Investigation Faisal Shahzad were among the many senior cops who attended the funeral prayers.

