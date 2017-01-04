CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial chief Ameer Haider Hoti on Tuesday said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak recent visit to China was a failure.

Talking to reporters after a party meeting here, the nationalist leader said that the chief minister could not get included any new project for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that there was contradiction in the statements of Pervez Khattak regarding the mega economic project.He said that the projects claimed by the chief minister to be included in the CPEC were already part of the project.

He alleged that the provincial government took dictation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and was powerless. He said that Imran Khan could not risk annoying Punjab province and that was why he preferred silence over the discrimination being meted out to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the PTI chief was not taking any interest in solving the problems of the people of the province and situation in the province was getting from bad to worse. “Those taken votes in the name of bringing about a change have pushed the province into further chaos. The province is facing crises due to poor policies of the government,” he added.

He said that the changing of chief secretaries was an example of the incompetency of the provincial government. The ANP leader said that increased cooperation and good relations with neighbouring countries was the need of the hour and a must for stability of the region.

He maintained that the issue with Afghanistan should be solved through dialogue. About excluding the Afghanistan from the trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Russia and China, Haider Hoti said that any effort to bring peace to the war-torn country without including Afghanistan would not yield the desired results.“Afghan leadership should be consulted in dialogues about the future of Afghanistan,” he concluded.

