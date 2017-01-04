MANSEHRA: Four persons, including a woman and her son, were killed and another four received injuries when a passenger vehicle plunged into river in Pattan area of Kohistan district on Tuesday.

A motorcar, carrying passengers, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit-Baltistan when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a turn in Guloze Banda area and the vehicle fell into Indus River.

Local people rushed to the scene and fished out the dead and injured and shifted them to Civil Hospital in Pattan.“We rushed to the scene and shifted four dead and injured to the near-by hospital and identification process is in progress,” Abdul Hakeem, a local told reporters.

