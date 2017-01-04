MINGORA: A jirga of lawmakers, councillors, traders and journalists on Tuesday asked the provincial government to hold a referendum over creating a new district in Swat.Chairman district development advisory committee (DDAC), Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem presided over the jirga held here.

Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leaders and journalists demanded the government to hold a referendum to decide whether to create a new district by dividing Swat into two districts or not.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Ishaq Zahid, President of Swat Traders Federation Abdul Rahim and councillors opposed the idea of creating a new district and termed the move as a conspiracy to divide the people of Swat.They said that Swat was relatively a smaller district than of Peshawar and Mardan districts and there was no need to divide it into two.

