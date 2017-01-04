Print Story
January 04, 2017
Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed assumed his office on Tuesday and held an introductory meeting with the officers of the City District Government Lahore.
Deputy Commissioner briefed the lord mayor about the hierarchy of civil administration, its allied departments, functions, ongoing development projects and future plans. The lord mayor directed the officers to provide best services to the citizens and complete ongoing development projects on top priority.