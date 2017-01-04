LAHORE

Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed assumed his office on Tuesday and held an introductory meeting with the officers of the City District Government Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner briefed the lord mayor about the hierarchy of civil administration, its allied departments, functions, ongoing development projects and future plans. The lord mayor directed the officers to provide best services to the citizens and complete ongoing development projects on top priority.

0



0







Assumes office was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176669-Assumes-office/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Assumes office " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176669-Assumes-office.