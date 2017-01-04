LAHORE

A team of researchers at Punjab University Department of Zoology has claimed to make a marvelous discovery of a rare 3.3 million-year-old elephant tusk fossil from the Village Tatrot in Sohawa Tehsil of District Jhelum.

PhD student Ghayyour Abbas under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Akbar and Dr Muhammad Akhtar made the discovery.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir visited Jhelum Campus on Tuesday. Administrator Jhelum Campus Muhammad Akram Ch, Prof Dr Muhammad Akhtar and others were present. Briefing about the rare discovery, Prof Dr Muhammad Akhtar said initial scientific investigations revealed that the tusk fossil perhaps belongs to the extinct Anancus genus of elephants who roamed in the primitive forest habitat of Jhelum some 3.5 million years ago and measures approximately 6 feet. He said the recovered fossil specimen had been transferred to the PU Jhelum Campus. Researcher Ghayyour Abbas said the discovery would help investigate environment of the area at that time. He said the discovery of rare fossils of different animals from the area could also help unearth relationship among the animals of different kinds.

Prof Dr Zafar Mueen appreciated the PU researcher and lauded his extraordinary efforts. He directed the Department of Zoology to submit a PC-1 to HEC Islamabad to establish a Siwalik Fossils Display Museum at Jhelum Sub-campus. Siwalik Mountain geological formation range in Jhelum, Chakwal and Mianwali districts is famous for rare elephant fossils as the geological range is regarded as the paradise of elephant fossils all over the world.

The VC also paid visit to various sections of the campus and asked the officials concerned to start new academic programmes according to market demand of the surrounding areas.

