LAHORE

Gulberg police arrested a couple and seized 1 kg heroin and 1 kg charas from their possession.

The accused drug pushers were identified as Mansha and his wife Sughran of kahna. Meanwhile, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, city division, arrested four car and bike lifters and recovered six cars and 15 bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Waqar, Farooq, Javed and Jameel.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the ichhra police area on Tuesday.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict, and said he might have died of an overdose of drugs. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Six injured: Six people suffered injuries when seven cars collided with each other at Manga Mandi Bypass due to rain.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and removed the injured to Manga Mandi Civil Hospital .

commits suicide: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Awais, a resident of Amir Road, Chaudhry Park. He took poisonous pills, as a result of which, his condition went critical. He was removed to hospital where he expired.

found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in a flat in the Green Town area on Tuesday.

The man, Anwar Khan, was found dead in the flat of his friend at Bagrian, Green Town. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Gang arrested: ASP Defence Circle, Anoush Masood, said that the factory area police had traced a vehicle theft gang.

Addressing a press conference, the ASP said the gang was involved in many car and motorcycle thefts in the jurisdiction of P.S Defense-A, P.S Manga Mandi and P.S Factory Area. Police arrested the ringleader along with gangsters and recovered four cars, a car, a motorcycle and two pistols with bullets.

Scholars: Noted scholars, thinkers and writers held a meeting with Urdu Science Board Director General Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar and discussed the publication projects of the board.

According to a press release, the dignitaries included Masood Ashar, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Dr Najib Jamal, Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori, Faculty of Oriental Learning at Punjab University dean, Dr Muhammad Kamran, head of Department of Urdu, PU.

The participants discussed the new topics of emerging science and technical for publishing and presented new ideas for the promotion of science and increase the reading habit in the society. Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar briefed the scholars on the ongoing and future publication plans of Urdu Science Board. He said the board would publish 100 new science books on different topics for students and general readers.

