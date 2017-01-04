LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that his party believes in strengthening democracy and institutions.

“We don't need any support except the support provided by people of Pakistan. Grand alliance of opposition on one-point agenda of corruption will be good for Pakistan” said Muhammad Sarwar in a statement issued on Tuesday.

PTI has provided political awareness to people under the leadership of Imran Khan. The death of female patient due to unavailability of facilities and intense weather is the question mark on the governance of government, he added

The PTI leader and former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said his party was proponent of democracy and constitution, but institutions could not be strengthened without eradication of problems of injustice and corruption. He added the PTI had become biggest political party due to its ideology and support from public. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will come in power with the help of people and put the country on path to democracy and prosperity.

