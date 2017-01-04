Print Story
Locals of Rasool Park, Shahdara, staged a protest demonstration at Shahdara Chowk on Tuesday, against the electricity live wires hanging over their houses.
They chanted slogans against the 'sheer negligence' of Lesco which deprived a boy of his both hands. The protesters demanded action against the officers concerned who had not paid heed to their requests with regard to properly adjusting the live wires hanging over their houses and streets. The boy, Asher, was playing on the rooftop of his house at Rasool Park, Shahdara, almost six days back when he fell down from the roof and came in contact with live wires.