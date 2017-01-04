LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from Livestock and Dairy Development Board on a petition against PML-N MPA Saira Iftikhar for allegedly holding the office of Chief Executive Officer.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing a petition moved by an employee of the board.

The petitioner’s counsel Shahid Iqbal advocate argued that Saira Iftikhar is an elected representative and under the Constitution, she could not hold a office of profit. However, contrary to the Constitution, she was holding the office of CEO as well as interfering into the affairs of the board.

He alleged that the MPA had drawn Rs1.5 million from board’s funds under the garb of medical allowance.

He further alleged that she was using three official vehicles and Labour Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar was also using board’s machinery, causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. The petitioner submitted that he was subjected to face department inquiry for pointing out the alleged illegality and irregularities. After hearing initial arguments, the court sought reply from the Livestock and Dairy Development DG and adjourned hearing until January 12.

