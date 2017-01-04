Irrigation dept upgrade puts lower staff at stake

LAHORE

With upgradation of Central Design Office (CDO) of Irrigation Department, the Punjab government has put the regular lower cadre staff jobs at stake as the retired officers of the department are trying for reappointment there.

According to a letter, a copy of which is available with The News, written by All Pakistan Clerks Association Provincial President Zafar Ali Khan on behalf of the CDO staff to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the top officials of the Irrigation Department had moved a PC-II through Administrative Department to Planning and Development Department for up-gradation/re-designated Central Design Office (CDO) to new PMO under Grant No.36 (ADP Scheme), which resulted into the decision that all 29 posts of supporting staff non-gazetted from BS-01 to BS-16 under Grant No.9 (Permanent) would be abolished/surplus without any cogent and valid reasons. Whereas, some posts of officers of BS-17 to BS-18 have been increased and upheld on the same position with its extraordinary benefits/incentives, including design allowance, project allowance etc. which is unjustified/un-affordable.

“New staff hired from the market and market-based salaries will be given to those newly-hired staff. This act of unjustified decision will leave bad impact on the non-gazetted CDO staff as well as their families. This is a clear-cut economic murder of all 29 families”, the letter stated.

The Central Design Office, Irrigation Department was established in 1973 which is under control of both the Chief Engineers (Irrigation) i.e. Planning and Review and Research Zone. The administrative control of supporting staff such as seniority/posting/transfer/retirement as well as other service matters is being dealt with Chief Engineer, P&R Zone and its correspondence regarding technical matters of design works with Chief Engineer, Irrigation Research Zone, Lahore.

The letter stated that actually this issue relates to upgradation of small dams division, Islamabad and some officers of CDO Department to create another issue of upgradation of CDO for getting their personal benefits and both the cases were sent together to P&D Department for approval. All the staff has been performing their duties having good repute in CDO for the last 25 to 30 years and all the staff belongs to Lahore City.

The whole low cadre staff is permanent staff of P&R Zone and CDO is functioning under grant No.9 PC21009(009)-Irrigation-Director Design and its separate Head LQ-4042. If the posts of our staff are made surplus or abolished then their seniority will be badly suffered and could not be adjusted due to non-availability of such posts in P&R Zone, the letter stated.

The CDO staff requested cancellation the PC-II regarding up-gradation of CDO moved by the Irrigation Department and order Administrative Department to stop this issue. If its upgradation is necessary then same staff should be treated as supporting staff under Grant No.9 on the same position, the CDO lower cadre staff demanded.

