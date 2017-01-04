Herbal medicine factory sealed

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir along with drug inspectors raided herbal pharmaceutical factory “My Health Pharma” at Ferozepur Road which was manufacturing unregistered Nutraceutical herbal medicines.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, the raiding party confiscated raw material, prepared medicines, printed material and machinery and sealed the factory. An FIR has been registered by Nishter Town police against the owner of the factory, Khalid Ch.

Kh Imran Nazir said no leniency would be shown to the manufacturers of illegal, unregistered and substandard medicines.

He said FIR has been lodged against the owner, however, no person from the staff was arrested because the CM has issued clear instructions that action should be taken against the owners of the factories or senior staff, managers etc.

drug Testing: Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Tuesday visited Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL).

He was accompanied by Health Secretary Primary & Secondary Ali Jan Khan, Addl Inspector General (Special Branch) Faisal Shahkar, Director General, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir, Project Director, PAFDA, Sohail Ashraf, Addl Secretary, Drug Control, Muhammad Sohail and Addl Secretary (Welfare) S&GAD Mudassir Riaz Malik. Director DTL Munawar Hayat gave briefing about the modern facilities available in DTL, Lahore to transform it into a model drug testing laboratory along with the shortcomings which could be removed with the collaboration of the Punjab government.

Kh Shumail visited all six functional laboratories at DTL which include pure active pharmaceutical ingredients testing lab, hi-tech lab having the most modern facility of HPLC chromatography and witnessed the analytic process of medicines from bar coding to the submission of final results.

He termed all this drug testing process an essential need to save humankind from spurious and substandard drugs. The Punjab government will take all measures to ensure good manufacturing practices in the pharmaceutical industry, he added.

The delegation was informed that 9,089 drug samples have been received in DTL Lahore from various public sector hospitals pharmacies during the current calendar year out of which only 301 samples have been rejected on account of being out of specification.

He emphasised the need to focus on “over the counter” sale of medicine at thousands of medical stores in every nook and corner of the province because the people at large do purchase medicine for themselves from these medical stores.

He promised the administration of DTL Lahore to advocate the demand of financial autonomy for all the five drug testing laboratories in Punjab. He suggested on this occasion that the facilities for accurate testing of biological drugs like interferon, insulin, monoclonal anti-bodies, gamma globulins and other vaccines should also be provided in DTL.

The additional chief secretary visited the newly-established “Health Information & Services Delivery Unit” where the Project Director Ms Kalsoom Saqib gave him briefing about the performance of his new unit comprising of Prescription Management Information System, Medicine Inventory & Equipment Control System and Database of ADP Schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare.

YDA delegation: Sindh Chief Minister Secretariat has issued directions to the Sindh Health minister to meet the delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, on the agenda of introduction of a book on infectious diseases like dengue, Congo, diphtheria, measles, in curriculum of schools in Sindh.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, YDA Pakistan General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi has requested the Sindh chief minister to include this book in curriculum of public schools to educate children about these infectious diseases to save lives. “In the past four years, these deadly diseases have caused hundreds of deaths across Pakistan and awareness regarding prevention to schoolchildren will help stop spread of these diseases,” he added.

LDA: LDA sealed six residential buildings in Johar Town on Tuesday.

The LDA officials said the owners of these buildings were illegally using them for commercial purposes, without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee to the authority. The sealed buildings included a real estate office on plot 17-R/1, a beauty salon on plot 169-H, a skin clinic on plot 295-H/3, a hotel on plot 379-D2 and offices on plot 319-J/2 and 50-F/2, respectively.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General has directed Asim Saleem, Director Estate Management-I, to look after the work of Rana Muhammad Shahzad, Director DG’s (HQ), during his 10 days leave. Additional Director General (HQ) Lahore Development Authority Ms Samia Saleem has posted Ms Mehnaz Zaheer, Secondary School Teacher (BS-18), as principal, LDA Model Girls High School, Allama Iqbal Town.

