Police personnel at the Lahore High Court on Tuesday foiled a suicide attempt by a man from Nankana Sahib allegedly frustrated at the failure of local police to arrest the accused killers of his wife.

The man, Nawaz, doused himself in petrol and lit the fire to himself. However, police personnel deployed on the court premises got hold of the man as the fire could burn his jacket only. The officials handed him over to Old Anarkali police after getting his necessary medical checkup from Mayo Hospital. Nawaz claimed that the local police were patronising the accused of killing his wife. —Correspondent

0



0







Man attempts suicide on LHC premises was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176657-Man-attempts-suicide-on-LHC-premises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man attempts suicide on LHC premises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176657-Man-attempts-suicide-on-LHC-premises.