Man attempts suicide on LHC premisesJanuary 04, 2017Print : Lahore
Police personnel at the Lahore High Court on Tuesday foiled a suicide attempt by a man from Nankana Sahib allegedly frustrated at the failure of local police to arrest the accused killers of his wife.
The man, Nawaz, doused himself in petrol and lit the fire to himself. However, police personnel deployed on the court premises got hold of the man as the fire could burn his jacket only. The officials handed him over to Old Anarkali police after getting his necessary medical checkup from Mayo Hospital. Nawaz claimed that the local police were patronising the accused of killing his wife. —Correspondent