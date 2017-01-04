LAHORE

MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, who has been recently elected as General Secretary of the Punjab Youth Parliamentary Caucus, along with 11 other MPAs on behalf of the Punjab Assembly Peace Committee, tabled a private members bill to the Punjab Assembly, entitled “The Punjab Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill 2016”.

The 11 members of the Punjab Assembly Peace Committee included MPAs: Irum Hassan Bajwa, Ramesh Singh Arora, Farrah Manzoor, Nabila Hakim, Rafaqat Gujjar, Rana Mannan Khan, Muhammad Arshed, Asif Mehmood, Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, Lubna Rehan and Faiza Malik.

Punjab Assembly Peace Committee is a dedicated forum under the umbrella of the Punjab Youth Parliamentary Caucus striving for peace-building in the province of Punjab. The tabled bill raises the issue of effective legislation on hate speech in line with the National Action Plan.

The Punjab Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill 2016 proposes developing a manual on definition and intricacies of hate-speech and that the manual will contain instructions to the general public on how to institute a complaint with the police.

The bill also seeks reporting line for police officers heading each district to collect quarterly information on the nature and content of hate speech throughout Punjab.

The bill recommends creating an online portal for the registration/lodging of complaints.

The bill further suggests designation of one day every year to be observed as a stop hate speech day.

All provincial government departments, institutions, including schools and Provincial Assembly shall mark the day by raising awareness regarding and building capacity towards curtailment of hate speech, it added.

Call attention notice: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf legislator Saadia Sohail has submitted a call attention notice in Punjab Assembly over sexual molestation of a physically handicapped girl in Hafizabad by her teacher.

In the call attention notice, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MPA has drawn the attention of the House towards the incident which occurred in Government Special Education School in Hafizabad in which a teacher named Zohaib allegedly raped a 15-year old handicapped girl.

Saadia Sohail in the call attention notice submitted that time and again the incident was brought into the notice of police but nothing was done after which court had to intervene. She sought detail of the incident.

