LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) to pay within two days a sum of Rs22 million as rent to Miani Sahib graveyard committee for using the graveyard’s land since 1986.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi also summoned Director General of Punjab Mass Transit Authority to explain delay in payment against acquisition of the graveyard’s land for the project of Metro Bus Service.

During the hearing, counsel of the graveyard’s committee told the court that the Lesco, formerly Wapda, had been occupying over one kanal land of the graveyard since 1986 without any payment.

The counsel pointed out that the government transferred administrator of the graveyard committee, Anjum Shakeel Gillani, in wake of the litigation before the court. The judge suspended the transfer orders of the administrator and sought a reply from deputy commissioner, Lahore.

The judge also sought a report from the deputy commissioner on alleged allotment of the graveyard’s land to the shrine of Sufi poet Wasif Ali Wasif. The hearing was adjourned for January 6.

