LAHORE

The city received scattered trace of rain on Tuesday while the Met office predicted rain with snowfall over hills during the ongoing week.

The Met officials said a fresh westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. They predicted rain with snowfall over the hills at scattered places of upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), Fata, Rawalpindi Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob and Quetta divisions.

They said cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

The Met officials said on Tuesday light rain/drizzle with light snow over the hills occurred at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad. They added dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab & upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several places including Mirkhani (5 mm), Dir (4 mm), Chitral (3 mm), Malamjabba (3 mm), Pattan (3 mm), Kalam (2 mm), Peshawar City (1 mm), Saidu Sharif (1 mm), Balakot (Trace), Peshawar A/P (Trace), Kamra (1 mm), Islamabad ZP (Trace), Rawalpindi (Trace) and Sargodha (Trace).

They said Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury further dropped to -10°C while in Lahore the maximum temperature in was 19 C and humidity was 67 per cent.

