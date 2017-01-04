LAHORE

A delegation led by World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Tuesday and cooperation in water sector especially programme of provision of clean drinking water was discussed in the meeting.

According to a handout, speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that World Bank is a strong partner of the Punjab government and its role in connection with development of social sectors is appreciable.

He said technical assistance of World Bank for furthering Saaf Pani Programme would be welcomed. He said every citizen had a right over potable water and a mega programme of provision of Saaf Pani had been evolved for the people of the province. He said the government aimed at providing clean drinking water to the masses and in consultation with World Bank, the programme would be forwarded in this regard.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government wanted to launch this programme from South Punjab in the first phase and a final plan would be presented after considering different proposals in this regard. He said that World Bank could also cooperate in rehabilitation of non-functional water schemes in rural areas.

World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan said that World Bank was ready to provide all-out cooperation to the Punjab government in water sector and Saaf Pani Programme.

