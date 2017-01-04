CPEC to help end terrorism: CM

Says Chinese investment has opened doors of foreign investment in Pakistan

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that CPEC has become an acknowledged fact and projects are being set up under CPEC throughout the country. He said the CPEC would also play an important role in elimination of terrorism and extremism as well as poverty alleviation.

He said speedy completion of CPEC projects was the priority of the government and these projects would change the destiny of the country and the nation. He said work was in progress on different projects in Punjab which would be completed before the stipulated period. He was presiding over a meeting in connection with joint cooperation committee of CPEC in Beijing, here Tuesday.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that China, in Joint Cooperation Committee, had expressed satisfaction over pace of progress on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, Sahiwal Coal Power Project, Solar Park and other projects. He said that satisfaction of Chinese authorities on speed, standard and transparency in projects augers well.

He said the people of all the four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would also benefit from CPEC projects. He said the government was thankful to China on its continuous cooperation, despite some difficulties, in Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project. He said that metro train was the project of the whole Pakistan and completion of this project would result in availability of modern transport facilities of international standards to the common man. Metro train is the project of reducing the gulf between the poor and the rich, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said the government was also thankful to Chinese cooperation for completion of energy projects. He said that 1,320 Megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project would be completed before the stipulated period and this project would start production of electricity in the beginning of current year. He said world was also amazed at speedy progress on CPEC.

The CM said that CPEC had opened the doors of foreign investment in Pakistan and numerous job opportunities were being created for the people of the country with Chinese investment of billions of rupees in Pakistan. He said the CPEC would also play an important role in elimination of terrorism and extremism as well as poverty alleviation. The chief minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park should be completed within the stipulated period. He said the minister and the authorities concerned should forward this project speedily and he needed work and giving results was their responsibility.

Planning & Development Chairman gave a briefing regarding the decisions taken in the meeting of joint cooperation committee and other matters.

