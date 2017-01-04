The paramilitary force in various targeted raids carried out in the city on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 10 suspects including two activists of a political party’s militant wing.

Spokesman for Sindh Rangers said the soldiers had nabbed two men resisting arrest during an intelligence based raid carried out in Qasba Colony’s Saeedabad area.

The men identified as Mohammad Yousuf alias Yousee and Naqash alias Taati, were shifted to the Rangers headquarters. As per the spokesman, the accused were said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London’s (MQM-L) militant wing, and were involved in target killings, extortion, ethnic violence, arson and other crimes.

Yousuf was reported to be an in-charge of the party’s unit and had remained a part of the party’s team that carried out targeted killings, the spokesman maintained. He was also said to be involved in demanding extortions from shop and factory owners and also involved in forceful collection of Fitra on Eid.

He was said to be involved in the killings of two Punjabi Pakhtoon Ittehad workers, Yousuf and Arif Mashwani, as well as a police constable, Mubeen, of the special branch. In 2013, the accused was said to have also targeted an arms dealer, Tanveer Siddique, in Saeedabad and also murdered, Arshad, a worker of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The other accused was also reported to be a unit in-charge and member of the target killing team. He had targeted more than eight people during the 2010-2011 ethnic violence that occurred in the city; he had killed members of rival political party. In 2011, he was said to have targeted a person in Pakistan Bazaar area.

The accused were later handed over to the local police with weapons seized from their possession, for further legal proceedings. The remaining eight suspects were arrested in raids conducted in Baldia Town, SITE and Liaquatabad areas, as well as during snap-checking. Illegal weapons and ammunition were also recovered. Further investigations are underway.

Criminal shot dead

The PIB Colony police on Tuesday claimed to have gunned down an alleged criminal during an early morning shootout in the area.

Police said a raid was conducted in Pakhtoonabad in Old Sabzi Mandi area after an informant tipped off about presence of criminals, including the ringleader of Darwesh Group, Rana Ehsanullah alias Ali alias Allati. Police said a gun battle ensued as the alleged criminals opened fire at officers, after which Allati was captured in injured condition, while his accomplices managed to make a getaway. Allati was moved to the JPMC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A Kalashnikov was found on him. The killed accused was wanted by police in terrorism cases and also involved in police encounter and other crimes.

