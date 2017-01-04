Urges Sindh and Balochistan govts to take special steps to end use of banned nets by trawlers and large boats

The federal government is proactively taking steps to save marine life in coordination with the Sindh and Balochistan governments in light of a survey conducted by the World Food and Agriculture Organisation, Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo said on Tuesday.

Addressing at a press conference here at Karachi Port Trust Head Office, the minister said the federal government had hired the services of FAO experts in 2008 for a comprehensive study sensing that there were many threats to marine life caused by different actors.

This task was completed by FAO in 2015 at a cost of $5.8 million.

The minister earlier presided over a meeting with the stakeholders of fisheries including officers from the fisheries departments of federal, Sindh and Balochistan governments.

The minister said the FAO had identified the use of banned nets, bullo and gujjo, as the major threat to the fisheries sector of the country.

He added that these internationally restricted thick nets were being freely used by trawlers and large boats.

These nets sweep fish offspring and bring them to the shore where they were of no use but to be sold to factories for making chicken feed.

The minister said if these nets were continued to be used, the fishing sector would be destroyed with little chances of recovering.

“We don’t want this report to become a decoration piece in official cupboards,” he added

Bizenjo noted that after the 18th Amendment, the two provincial governments were the main players to save the fisheries sector within their limits.

He noted that after the amendment, up to 20 nautical miles area of the sea came under the control of Sindh and Balochistan governments and they would have to take special steps to save marine life.

“In certain periods of breeding, we will have to impose a total ban on fishing for its survival and growth,” he added.

“Pakistan can earn a big amount of foreign exchange from the fishing sector and provide jobs to a large population.”

The minister said the federal government was playing its role to save the fisheries sector.

He categorically said since 2005, the federal government had not issued any license to a trawler including foreign ones for deep sea fishing.

“Under the fishing policy of the federal government, no trawler can fish within 12 nautical miles off the coast,” he added.

Bizenjo concluded that his ministry would submit a report to the prime minister and the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan on the meeting he had held with the stakeholders.

Accordingly, further line of action would be jointly chalked out to effectively address this serious challenge to the country.

Last week, the minister had ordered the constitution of a three-member committee to come to chalk out a plan to tackle marine pollution.

