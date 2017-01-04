Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja on Tuesday directed all zonal DIGs to expedite crackdowns against criminals in their respective areas, stressing that all actions must be based on scientific lines.

The IGP has said that the crackdown should entail proper analysis regarding nature of crime, timing and modus operandi of the criminals.

IGP Khowaja urged all zonal DIGs from Karachi to improve efficacy regarding random snap checking, picketing and patrolling at every level.

The police chief emphasised that these measures must be complimented with foolproof investigations against those nominated in crimes so the actual culprits may not go scot-free.

