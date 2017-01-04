The Sindh government issued a notification to the accountability court on Tuesday asking it to conduct a trial against Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist Minhaj Qazi and others - facing graft charges - at a court housed inside the central prison.

Muhammad Minhaj Qazi alias Asad, Sohaib, Naeem, Sohail, Ilyas and others are accused of occupying government land and selling them using the “China cutting” method causing a loss of over Rs3 million to the national exchequer.

Earlier, the judge concerned was informed on behalf of the prison authorities that because of security reasons it was not possible to bring Qazi to the court and it was better to try him in jail.

The prison authorities had also moved an application to the home department Qazi and other ‘dangerous” inmates should be tried within the jail premises.

In a reference against Qazi and others, the National Accountability Bureau alleged that the accused had occupied land in Gulshan-e-Maymar and introduced a fake scheme named “Arshia Bungalows”.

The court recorded the statements of prosecution witnesses against Qazi and others.

Qazi alias Asad has already been indicted in “China cutting” cases. As he had pleaded not guilty, the court preferred to record the statements of the prosecution witnesses. Several other accused in the case are absconding and the court has been issuing non-bailable warrants against them.

Qazi is also being tried in other cases including that of the murder of former KESC managing director Shahid Hamid, his driver and security guard in 1997.

MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Nadeem Nusrat, Rashid Akhtar alias Shaikh, Athar Hussian and Sohail Zaidi are also absconding in this triple murder case.

One of the accused, Saulat Mirza, was convicted and sentenced to death. He was hanged on May 12, 2015 at Machh jail in Balochistan. The case has now been reopened after 19 years after Qazi’s arrest.

0



0







Govt tells accountability court to try MQM activist at central jail was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176643-Govt-tells-accountability-court-to-try-MQM-activist-at-central-jail/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt tells accountability court to try MQM activist at central jail" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176643-Govt-tells-accountability-court-to-try-MQM-activist-at-central-jail.