Zoo staff takes Sarah’s skin samples for medical tests

Consultant veterinarians fail to visit zoo to examine ailing white lioness

Consultant veterinarians refused to visit the Karachi Zoo on Tuesday to examine the white lioness named Sarah, who has developed a skin infection. The zoo staff, instead, took skin samples for running medical tests.

The zoo’s veterinary expert, Dr Amir Ismail Rizvi, zoologist Abida Raees and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Senior Director Saif Abbas Hasni obtained patches of skin from Sarah for sending them to the laboratory to identify her skin infection.

However, two veterinary consultants, Dr Isma Gheewala and Dr Pirzada, who were supposed to examine the lioness refused to show up at the zoo to diagnose her disease.

Sarah reportedly developed a skin infection over the past two months and they have caused deep scars and wounds in the skin of the lioness and her mate, but no expert was called in by the Karachi Zoo administration to examine the animals and provide them appropriate treatment.

“We had requested Dr Isma Gheewala to visit the zoo [on Tuesday] to examine the lioness, but due to her sudden engagement, she could not visit us. In her absence, our vet Dr Amir along with zoologist Abida Raees obtained samples of the skin and sent them to a reputed lab in the city,” Karachi Zoo Director Fahim Khan told The News.

The zoo staff, however, could not draw Sarah’s blood while she was tranquilised, because they only relied on her skin samples for identifying the infection that the animal had been afflicted with.

But the zoo director claimed that apart from media reports, both the lioness and the white lion were “perfectly alright” because they were being given medicines for the scratches on the skin, and now the lioness was returning to normalcy.

“Today we had also invited the media, both print and electronic, to see with their own eyes and report to the people that both the lion and the lioness are perfectly alright and gaining health,” claimed the director, adding that the zoologist and Hasni were also satisfied with the treatment of animals at the zoo.

But private veterinary experts claimed that the white lion and lioness, acquired for Rs10 million from South Africa in 2012, were kept in inappropriate conditions, where they were neither provided proper living conditions nor were the hygienic conditions maintained in their cage, resulting in the ailment of the couple on a number of occasions.

The Karachi Zoological Garden, the oldest in the country, often remains in the headlines due to improper treatment of animals, dying of birds and animals due to “attacks by stray dogs”, theft of animals and other irregularities, but the authorities of the KMC, which is the custodian of the country’s oldest zoo, are not taking serious measures to restore the past glories of the recreational place.

On the other hand, the zoo director claimed that animals were being kept ideally, adding that they were being provided the best available food and environment as well as medical treatment whenever they fall sick due to their “natural course of living”.

“Both of our vet consultants, Dr Pirzada and Dr Gheewala, would visit the zoo on Wednesday and examine the pair of lions to see if they were afflicted with a disease,” he said.

“Based on their advice and suggestions, appropriate measures would be adopted for the betterment of the animals.”

