Ban to be in place for two months; Bilawal House and other ‘sensitive’

Clifton areas also included in the zone

The Sindh home department on Tuesday invoked section-144 for a period of 60 days in the metropolis’ Red Zone, the Bilawal House as well as other ‘sensitive’ areas of district South.

The provincial home secretary issued the notification to this effect following DIG South Zone’s recommendation, given with respect to inconvenience caused to the general public due to protests, demonstrations, and rallies held in the areas.

“The practice was also a security risk. It would be appropriate to stop, discourage such protests, demonstrations, and rallies with immediate effect,” said the DIG South Zone.

The zone covered the Sindh Governor House, Chief Minister House, Sindh Assembly building, Sindh Secretariat and places around it.

On the East, the Red Zone included the Hoshang Chowk to Fowara Chowk following Deen Muhammad Wafai Road to Sidco Centre to he corner of the Sabir Baig Shaheed road, going on to the Coast Guard Mess, upto Sir Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah road, followed till the PSO petrol pump.

On the North, the areas covered under the ban included, from the PSO petrol pump on Shahrah-e-Liaquat, to Fresco Chowk, whereas on the West, the limits were to start from Fresco Chowk, to the Muhammad Bin Qasim road, followed by DJ Chowrangi, going on to Dr Ziauddin Ahmed road, up to the Shaheen Complex, followed by Khajoor Chowk, going on to PIDC Chowk, to the 16-D bungalow.

The South zone, starting from the bungalow was included in the Red Zone up to the Hoshang Chowk, via Clear Mound road.

The Bilawal House in Clifton was also included in the Red Zone. Its limits and boundaries on the East side was the Sea View roundabout (block-4), to the corner of Bagh-e-Rustam, from the ATC Court road.

On the other hand, the North side started from the corner of Bagh-e-Rustam, to Bilawal Chowrangi going through the Shah Ghazi road.

On the West, the area included Bilawal Chowrangi to Ali Baba Chowrangi, via Khayaban-e-Saadi. On the South the limits started from Ali Baba Chowrangi to the Beach View Park.

SHOs of concerned police stations were authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, in writing, if any violation of Section-144 was found to have been committed.

