A local court has directed the investigating officer (IO) of the Regent Plaza inferno case to submit the charge sheet within the next seven days.

When the IO failed to submit the charge sheet on Tuesday, the court expressed displeasure over the delay and said it was unfair to put off submitting the charge sheet against the accused involved in the December 5 incident that left a dozen people dead. The court sought the charge sheet within a week.

The Sindh High Court had granted a pre-arrest protective bail to two Regent Plaza owners and three members of the hotel management, and had directed them to approach the trial court, which also confirmed the ruling of the high court and granted them interim bail.

Zubairuddin Baweja, Muzaffar Baweja, Saad Arshad, Javed and Pervez Saleem were booked by the Saddar police for the accidental death of 12 people and injuries to 75 others in the blaze.

According to the inquiry report, the hotel management had not only failed to follow its security plan, but was also unable to inform the emergency services in time.

Police said the fire had erupted in the kitchen located on the ground floor of the four-star hotel located on Sharea Faisal, and swept through the building, trapping scores of hotel guests in their rooms.

The attorneys of the owners and the management members claimed that the fire was accidental and there was no negligence by the management.

The city’s fire brigade department had completed its probe into the incident and declared the blaze “accidental” in nature.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed had ruled out any possibility of sabotage in the fire. He said that while the cause of the fire was not completely clear, notions of foul play behind the tragedy were unfounded.

MQM-L leaders

The administrative judge of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) directed an IO to submit the charge sheet in a case filed against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leaders Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah by January 9.

The IO, who had failed to submit the charge sheet, earlier asked the court to grant him further time to submit the document as the police needed to conduct further investigation against the accused.

An application was submitted on behalf of Arif, requesting the court to grant him ‘B class’ facility in prison on the basis of his educational qualification.

The court yet has to examine and decide the application.

The two leaders are accused of facilitating MQM chief Altaf Hussain in delivering a provocative speech. The accused have been described as being MQM-L leaders, and are being detained at the central prison on judicial remand.

They were previously released after the time of their detention under the provisions of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance had expired, but they were arrested again for allegedly facilitating the MQM chief in delivering a speech that targeted the country’s security institutions.

