CM does not want any doctor to work as project director

Tells health dept to let all doctors do their job; voices dismay

over slow progress of uplift schemes

Sindh’s chief minister has directed the health department to remove all doctors working as project directors. “This is not their job; their job is to serve ailing people of the province. Let them do their job!”

Murad Ali Shah presided over a development review meeting of the health department at the CM House on Tuesday. Among other relevant officials, the meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Muhammad Waseem, Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho, CM’s Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch and Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi.

The chief executive expressed surprise that instead of posting them at hospitals, doctors were being appointed as project directors and assigned administrative jobs.

“This is injustice with them and their jobs. You have taken them away from the jobs they are trained for and have assigned them the work for which they are not trained,” he observed and directed the health minister and secretary to put up a proposal to remove them.

Uplift schemes

Mandhro informed the CM of the health department’s Rs14 billion development portfolio. He said the funds would be spent on 146 development projects, including 89 ongoing schemes, adding that around Rs5.25 billion had been released, against which the expenditures stood at around Rs1.68 billion.

According to Pechuho’s break-up of the schemes, 22 schemes of around Rs2.16 billion were prioritised to complete by the end of the current financial year. He said the finance department had released around Rs2.16 billion, against which around Rs252.77 million were utilised and the remaining would be released shortly.

He said there were 65 other schemes of around Rs6.99 billion, against which around Rs3.68 billion had been released while the expenditures were estimated at around Rs1.4 billion. Apart from it, he added, there are two foreign funded schemes of around Rs228.5 million, against which the government has released around Rs66.77 million and the expenditures stand at around Rs28.38 million.

Pechuho said there were also 57 new schemes of around Rs4.63 billion, against which Rs21.25 million had been released, adding that the new schemes were in the approval phase; therefore, there was no expenditure on them.

CM Shah expressed displeasure when he was informed about the slow progress of work on six schemes of Karachi, which include the Rs149.467 million cardiac emergency centre in Baldia Town, the Rs162.477 million strengthening project of the services hospital, the Rs4.059 million upgrading scheme of the Chemico-Bacteriological Lab, the Rs317.8 million ancillary and other services hospitals at Nipa, the Rs196.642 million central blood bank and the Rs199.771 million upgrading project of a maternity home each in PIB Colony, Soldier Bazaar and Patel Para.

Shah also expressed dismay when he was told that some of the health schemes of Malir had not been taken up because their design approval was pending with the director general (Designs) of the Works & Services Department.

“I cannot allow any person to do service who has no dedication, devotion and affection for his work,” he said.

He directed the CS to summon all the officers of the health and works & services departments at 8am on Wednesday.

He said he wanted to conduct a joint meeting to identify where the fault lay, and asked the CS to send the officers who cannot work with devotion and honesty back home.

Shah said he was displeased with the development efforts of the health department, and warned of strict action if the trend continued.

He left the meeting incomplete and ordered reconvening it at 8am on Wednesday to review the leftover development schemes of the health department.

